Have you ever lost your pet?

Live in the D – July is Lost Pet Prevention Month and Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane spoke to “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Jody Trierweiler on how to keep your pets safe at home.

The first step is to make sure your pet is microchipped. Chrisman emphasized the importance of this saying, “It is one of the best ways to get a pet back home to you.” Your pet should also have a collar with a tag that has their name and your contact information. The next step is to check local shelters if you lose your pet. Someone may have turned in your pet to a shelter, and it may be a shelter in the next city over.

This weeks ‘Pet of the Week’ is Ruby who would fit in any home. Chrisman shared some of Ruby’s personality saying, “The most chill, relaxed, jokingly like plug and play type of dog.” Ruby’s standard adoption fees are covered by the Mike Morse Law firm.

To see some more of her, check out the video above.