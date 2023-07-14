Beat the heat with some cool fun

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When it comes to outdoor fun, CJ Barrymore’s in Clinton Township has you covered.

If it’s too hot or rainy, the indoor activities there offer up just as much excitement.

“We have bowling, both miniature and regular bowling, bumper cars, laser tag, we actually have an indoor drop tower we’re installing here soon, and a huge arcade,” said David Dalpizzol, general manager at CJ Barrymore’s.

Dalpizzol said the arcade has over 120 games for all ages, everything from retro classics to high tech gaming, and even ride-ons.

The XD simulator Darkride is a fun, interactive motion ride that offers a 3D shooting gallery with a variety of themes.

Dalpizzol said miniature bowling is another activity that is perfect for all ages and skill levels. If you work up an appetite while having a great time, there’s a few dining options including, the indoor concessions, and outdoor food trucks.

