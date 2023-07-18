The mosquitos are out, time to protect your pet

Live in the D – Heartworm is spread to dogs and cats through mosquito bites and with the rainy humid weather brings more mosquitos. Michigan Humane’s Anna Chrisman gave advice to “Live in the D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Melanie Hearn on how to prevent pets from getting heartworm.

She said, “We recommend having pets on heartworm prevention year-round and also making sure to do a yearly heart worm test as a part of your pets annual physical.” Heartworm is more prevalent in dogs, but it is still suggested for cats to be checked as well.

Chrisman also brought in our Pet of the Week who’s adoption fees are paid for by the Mike Morse Law firm. His name is Shadow, and he is a 5-year-old Pitbull Terrier mix. Chrisman said, “Total cling on. Loves to be around his people, loves to be social.” She also noted that if a household has another pet already, Shadow will need a meet and greet to make sure they get along.

To meet and see Shadow’s cuddly personality check out the video above.