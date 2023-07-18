Warren charter school creates a ‘safe haven’ for students

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

At the Academy of Warren on East 8 Mile the staff says there’s a mission and vision.

That mission, is to be dedicated to the physical, social, and intellectual growth of students. Meanwhile, the vision, is to instill critical thinking skills, respect for core values and a global perspective in students.

Chief Academic Officer, Oronde Kearney, knew to accomplish this they needed to create and exceptional environment.

“It looked like the structure of a school but, in my eyes, it looked dilapidated. It didn’t look like a quote-on-quote school,” said Kearney.

He said that was not the vision he had for a thriving learning environment, so when he came to the 20-year-old school five years ago, he set out to make that dream a reality.

“I want to put a park, a library, a field house, a game room for the kids and a different type of learning experience. I came back with a list, and we were able to create everything on that list,” said Kerney.

They also created a space called the “learning street,” a comfortable, communal area located outside the classrooms of each grade, K-8. Kearney says, the space is important because not all kids learn the same.

“Kids can come out to this area, they can do their work, they can do their project, they can stand, sit,” said Kerney.

The school has made several other improvements, including building a state-of-the-art “black box” for theatrical and other performances, a brand new cafeteria equipped with restaurant style seating, a gaming area and rock wall and much more. Kerney said he also has plans for an empty building on the school’s campus.

