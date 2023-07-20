Flip your grilling routine and try making this chopped burger!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s summertime, which means it’s also time to head to the grill.

Of course steaks and burgers are always a good option, but there is plenty more you can do. We spoke to Chef Ashley Breneman with the Certified Angus Beef Brand, who shared something new for us to make, a Chopped Cheese Sandwich.

She started off with 80/20 ground chuck and smashed it onto a hot griddle. The idea is to spread the beef out thinly so it gets a nice crispy crust. Smoke and sizzling is a great sign when doing this step. It’s important to get Certified beef for this sandwich so you can know the flavor will be there. Part of the process of certifying the beef is making sure it is well marbled with fat, so the flavor is guaranteed.

On another part of the griddle that is a bit cooler, Chef Breneman sauteed some onions to put on the sandwich.

When the beef gets all nice and crispy on one side, it is time to flip it over and chop it up. Once there is no more pink, mix in the onions and divide the mixture into even portions. Top the portions with cheddar cheese and allow it to melt for a couple of minutes. Then pile it onto a toasted bun. To add even more flavor, she likes to put mayo on her buns before toasting, instead of butter,

It is essentially a chopped-up American Cheese Burger that you can top with lettuce, tomato, and whatever condiments you like.

Find the full recipe here.

Certified Angus Beef can be found at your local Meijer. To see more recipes, click or tap here to go to the Certified Angus Beef website.