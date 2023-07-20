Fun kids activities, art, & music, all happening this weekend in the D

We’re in the heart of summer in Metro Detroit, and if you’re looking to get out and have a good time, there’s plenty to do for just about everyone.

First up, an event for the mature crowd. It’s the 24th annual summer beer festival happening in Ypsilanti. The event will feature more than 100 Michigan breweries offering samples of nearly 1,000 different craft beers. The fest happens Friday and Saturday at Riverside Park in Historic Depot Town.

In Macomb County the Bay Area Sports Show and Fishing Tournament happens this weekend. The event will “reel” in fun for people of all ages. Even if you’re not into fishing, you can enjoy food trucks, live music, and more, right on the lake. There will also be kids activities including a small fishing pond so the kiddos can have their own fishing experience. Kids can also enjoy archery, bounce houses, and more. The event happens Friday and Saturday at the Walter and Mary Burke Park in New Baltimore.

Now to a much anticipated event. The Ann Arbor Art Fair returns with nearly 1,000 artists from across the Country, and from every medium. There will also be 30 plus restaurants, and food vendors, sidewalk sales from local businesses, music, and more. The fair runs now through Saturday in Downtown Ann Arbor.

From a traditional event, to one that’s debuting, the first ever Riverfront Music Festival is taking place in Hart Plaza and will feature 90′s R & B diva’s, Monica and Ashanti. The fest, which is an all day event, will also feature local artists, local and national DJ’s, and the cities largest R & B sing-a-long. The Fest happens on Saturday, and gates open at 12 p.m.

