‘Barbenheimer’ weekend is officially here

Live in the D – The weekend we all have been waiting for has officially arrived. Movie Expert Greg Russell spoke to “Live in the D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Melanie Hearn on what he thinks of these summer blockbusters.

“Barbie” is said to be “the movie of the year.” Amare asked Russell if the movie lives up to the hype and Russell said, “It does. I mean it’s one of these where it’s a fun movie to watch.” In the movie “Barbie” notices things are starting to change and the movie takes you through her adventure to stop from anything further happening. Russell gave this movie a “nice big” 3.5 our of 5 reels.

The next big movie of the summer is “Oppenheimer,” which is about the creation of the atomic bomb. Russell said, “Some people are saying it’s like the AI situation now.” Referring to the debate of it being good but could it “take over the world.” The movie is long, but Russell made note that the movie moves.

A new movie out on Netflix is called “They Cloned Tyrone” and Russell had the opportunity to interview some of the cast members before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

To learn about this new movie from the cast check, out the video above.