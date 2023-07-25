Does your dog love going to the park?

Live in the D – Taking your dog to the park can be unpredictable. Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane was here to tell “Live in the D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Raye Williams how to make sure your visit to the dog park is a smooth one.

But first, Chrisman showed off the Pet of the Week Calliope and she is one of Michigan Humane’s “super seniors” at 10-years-old. She is a Yorkshire Terrier who love pets, people, and she gets along with other dogs. Chrisman did make note Calliope would need a lowkey home for her golden years.

When it came to tips to taking your dog to the park Chrisman said, “You know your dog best, not every single dog will love a visit to the dog park.” It is important to make sure you clean up after your pet, and Chrisman suggests not to bring any snacks to the park. She said, “You don’t always know what other dogs are motivated by and you don’t want to cause a scuffle.”

To hear what Amare said are Chrisman’s “pro-tips” for taking your dog to the park, check out the video above.