Brewery opens new taproom in Ann Arbor

Sunburst Mist, Shade Lake, Win Willow, and All Shadows are just a few of the names of the many beers that are coming to life at Mothfire Brewery Co. in Ann Arbor.

Mothfire Brewery Co. has been around for years, but they just opened their new brewery and taproom in Ann Arbor. Owner Noah Kaplan said they like to brew different styles of beer, so there’s something for everyone.

The variety of their drinks range from the Osborn Mist, which is a jalapeno lime ginger kettle sour beer, to their hard seltzer cocktails, which include a Cucumber Basil Fizz.

When it comes to picking a beer for during the hot summer days, head brewer Alexis Jorgensen suggests going with a pilsner, which she says is light in body.

Mothfire Brewing Co. is located at 713 W. Ellsworth in Ann Arbor. Mothfire’s beer is also sold at various local stores. Watch the video above to hear more about their beer selection.