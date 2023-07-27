The weekend is upon us, and that means, it’s time to get out and have some fun. As always there’s lots to do in Metro Detroit, and we have a few options for you.

First up, an event for the entire family, it’s the Sterling Fest. The annual event will feature a full carnival midway, including games, rides, and food. In addition to elephant ears, and corndogs, there will also be food trucks, and vendors from local restaurants. There’s also an art show featuring dozens of artists displaying their goods. Live musical acts will hit the stage of all genres, from hip hop, to rock, with legendary drummer and founding member of Guns and Roses, Steven Adler. The fest runs Thursday through Saturday at Dodge Park in Sterling Heights.

Now to an event that puts a twist on a classic sitcom. The “Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue Stage Show,” is happening in Royal Oak. Florida’s sassiest seniors return to the spotlight for a hoot of a time. The storyline takes place in current time, and gives us a glimpse at what the ladies would be up to now. Like Sophia being out on bail after being busted by the DEA, and other hilarious scenarios. Performances run Thursday through Sunday, at the Royal Oak Music Theatre.

Lastly, you’ve heard of silent disco, but what about silent yoga? This twist on the popular relaxation technique has guests donning headphones while enjoying relaxing music from a live DJ, while the instructor calls out moves over the tunes. The event is free and takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays throughout August, in front of the Spirit of Detroit, Downtown.

