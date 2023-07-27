Get ready to dance

Live in the D – The first ever Jitt Fest is happening this weekend in Corktown Detroit and Jitt Master’s Michael Smith and dance partner Lamar Bryant came to show off their moves.

“Live in the D” reporter April Morton was able to learn some moves and more about the festival. The ‘Jitt’ is a footwork-based dance started in Detroit during the 70s. Morton asked Bryant how to know if ‘the Jitt is legit’ and Bryant compared to the shuffle.

The Jitt Festival features vendors, food trucks and lots of dancing. There will be Jitt dance groups such as ‘Jitt Happens’ and ‘House of Jitt’ performing and doing workshops.

Morton asked about keeping the Jitt alive and Smith said, “introducing it to the kids. We teach at Jitt Masters from ages 7 to 70.”

To see what the Jitt is all about check out the video above.