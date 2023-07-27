🕰️These restaurants have stood the test of time

This first appeared in the Dine in the D Newsletter! Sign up for it here. Email Address Sign Up

Plus seven local businesses have just been certified for their commitment to reducing food waste - that’s what’s on the menu for the 71st edition of the Dine In The D Newsletter. (Hi, I’m Michelle!)

🍿 Appetizers

- 🗼 If you are looking for a cool new place to try downtown, I’ve got just the spot! Bar Pigalle opened in Brush Park just about a year ago and is serving up French-inspired cuisine in a chic atmosphere. Join us tomorrow at 11 AM as we head there to Dine in the D.

- ♻️ Seven local businesses have recently been certified by The Pledge for their commitment to reducing food waste - Alchemi and Johnny’s Speakeasy, Folk Cafe and Market, Sylvan Table Farm and Restaurant, and three dining halls at Oakland University.

- 🧑🏿 Have you always wanted to open your own restaurant? Or are you trying to get your small food company off the ground? Well, there is an initiative by the Heinz brand that strives to preserve and boost Black-owned food businesses through grants.

- 🥚We have eggcellent news for our friends in Tree Town, Iggy’s Eggies is bringing their breakfast sandwiches to Ann Arbor.

- 🍰 Good Cakes and Bakes is opening a satellite location at The District Detroit at 22 W. Columbia Street today!

🕰️10 Restaurants that have stood the test of time

The restaurant industry is notoriously brutal with many restaurants closing down before they celebrate their one-year anniversary. So that makes it even more impressive when they celebrate 5, 10, or even 25 years. Detroit is lucky in that we have quite a few restaurants that have stood the test of time, so here are 10 restaurants that are 75 years or older! The further down on the list, the older the establishment is.

Historic picture of Daly Drive-In (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Daly Drive-In - 31500 Plymouth Rd, Livonia, MI 48150

In the summer of 1948, Bill Ihlenfeldt opened his first drive-in restaurant on what was then, Jim Daly Road, hence the name. Ihlenfeldt came up with a unique way of cooking his burgers and his signature sauce, and you could say that was the recipe for his success. He and his family opened up several more locations including this one in Livonia. While the original location is closed, you can still get a taste at this location which has been open since 1959.

Photo courtesy of Buddy's Pizza (Buddy's Pizza)

Buddy’s Pizza - 17125 Conant, Detroit, MI 48212

It’s a Detroit icon - the thick-crusted, sauce-on-top, Detroit-style pizza - and Buddy’s Rendevous on Conant Street in Detroit was the first place to serve it up. Opened by a group of friends in 1946, this is still a place for friends and family to gather. There is even a bocce ball court in the back of the original location, allowing you to have some fun while you wait for your meal. This classic spot is a part of Detroit’s history.

Miller's Bar burgers, fries and onion rings (Miller's Bar)

Miller’s Bar - 23700 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124

If you want a classic, no-frills burger, then this is the place to go. Opening in 1941 they decided to keep things simple, but delicious, and perhaps that’s the key to their long-term success, having won many awards over the years. As they say on their website, “Miller’s offers a thick, juicy patty, served on a white bun in wax paper (no plates) with melty cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions, and absolutely nothing else.”

London Chop House - Murphy Telegraph Building, 155 W Congress St, Detroit, MI 48226

Not many places in Detroit have a doorman, but the charming doorman that ushers you into the London Chop House sets the tone for the restaurant. Filled with dark woods, rich leather, and Sinatra-esc music the restaurant looks like a place “Don Draper” would go for dinner and cocktails. The restaurant opened originally as The London Bar in 1938, and changed its name to The London Chop House a year later. It catered to the car tycoons and the ad-men who wanted their business, as well as other businessmen, and couples who wanted a special night out. Les Gruber, one of the owners, helped make the restaurant the legendary place it is today. Nowadays, they are well known for their steaks, but they have a variety of fine dining options. For the full story, click here.

Weber's Prime Rib (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Weber’s Restaurant - 3050 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Known for its delicious prime rib, Weber’s Restaurant has remained a favorite in Ann Arbor since it first opened in 1937. Owned by the Weber family, the third generation is now taking the helm. Many parts of the hotel and restaurant have been updated over the years, but the main dining room still has the classic stained-glass windows.

Baker's Keyboard Lounge on Livernois In Detroit (Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Baker’s Keyboard Lounge - 20510 Livernois, Detroit, MI 48221

This place first opened in 1934 as a sandwich shop owned by Francis Baker. Her son, Clarence, was a fan of jazz music and used to host piano jam sessions at the restaurant in the evening. When Clarence took over the business, he made it his mission to get the best jazz musicians into Baker’s to perform. He became immersed in the jazz community and was soon getting world-class musicians to play at Baker’s. Some of the people who graced their stage include Louis Armstrong, Pat Metheny, Marcus Belgrave, John Coltrane, Nina Simone, Nat King Cole, Miles Davis and many more. In the beginning, Pat Flowers, who learned his trade from the famous Fats Waller, was the house pianist. Over the 80-plus years since the lounge has been open, a lot has changed. It went through three eras of renovations, the biggest being in the 1950s when Clarence added the signature piano keyboard bar. For the full story, click here.

Feather bowling at Cadieux Cafe. (WDIV/ClickOnDetroit)

Cadieux Cafe - 4300 Cadieux Rd, Detroit, MI 48224

Since 1933 the Cadieux Cafe has been serving up mussels and giving Detroiters the chance to practice their feather bowling skills. The Belgium bar offers a variety of Belgian specialties including burgers, sandwiches, pommes frites (aka French fries), and more than three dozen beers from Belgium.

Andrew's on the Corner (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Andrew’s on the Corner - 201 Joseph Campau Ave, Detroit, MI 48207

This spot on the corner of Joseph Campau and Atwater in the Rivertown district opened in 1918. It has been owned and operated by the same family since the beginning. They are known for their sandwiches and are just a short walk away from the Aretha. For the full story, click here.

American Coney Island

American and Lafayette Coney Island - 114 & 118 W Lafayette Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226

I’m including these two together because their stories are intertwined. American Coney Island was the first to open in 1917, founded by Constantine “Gust” Keros. Just a few years later in 1924, Gust’s brother William “Bill” Keros decided to open his own place, Lafayette Coney Island, and from there the rivalry was born.

Jacoby's Bar (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Jacoby’s Bar - 624 Brush St, Detroit, MI 48226

This is the oldest place on our list, opening in 1904. It got its start thanks to a popular bartender named Albert Jacoby. As the story goes, he was a well-liked bartender for a local hotel in downtown Detroit. He was shown the building and was interested in starting a restaurant, but he needed someone to cook the food. There was a pretty girl who worked in the hotel kitchen whom he liked, so he made her a deal. According to the current owners, he said, “I like you... you like me... I can tend bar... you can cook... let’s get married and do this deal!” So, Albert and his new wife, Minna, opened Jacoby’s in 1904. Since Minna was German, she added German favorites to the menu, like jager schnitzel and rouladen. They also serve up classic bar food like burgers and wings, but most people tend to prefer the traditional German fare. With over 100 German beers, with 20 on tap to give you that authentic German experience. For the full story, click here.

✍️ Can I take your order?

Michelle Oliver Dine In The D (2020 WDIV)

Hello! My name is Michelle Oliver. I am a reporter, and the resident foodie on our 11 a.m. lifestyle show, “Live In The D.” Every Friday, I will take you to “Dine In The D” at a different local restaurant, so make sure to watch.

Thanks for reading this newsletter! I’d love to hear about the restaurants you love in your city -- click here to submit an idea, or email me directly here.

By the way, we have a Facebook group for our “Dine In The D” foodies! Check it out here and join the conversation.