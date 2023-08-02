Do you eat the peels of your fruits and veggies?

You might be trying to stay healthy by eating your daily servings of fruits and vegetables, but there could be something else you can do to maximize the nutritional benefits. Eating the peels of certain fruits and veggies could do the trick.

While appearing on “Live In The D”, fitness and nutrition expert Jody Trierweiler revealed some of the peels that you might want to add to your plate. Jody explained that the peels contain most of the fiber from the fruit or vegetable. She also said it can help to keep you feeling full longer.

You might already know about eating the peel of apples and potatoes, but there are plenty more options. Instead of throwing away the peel of a banana, you can actually eat it. Jody explained that banana peels contain tryptophan and magnesium. Have you ever heard of banana peel bacon? Jody brought some to the studio for “Live In The D” host Tati Amare to try. Jody used tamari, black pepper and oil olive to marinate the banana peel before cooking it. When it comes to kiwi, you can literally eat it like an apple, Jody said. You can also eat the rind of watermelon.

Jody stressed that you want to buy organic fruits and vegetables if you’re eating the peels because you don’t want to consume pesticides and herbicides. Jody said she also scrubs her fruits and vegetables, even if they are organic.

It’s important to note that you shouldn’t eat the peel on all fruits and vegetables. Jody warned that mango peel contains urushiol, which is also in Poison Ivy and Poison Oak. She cautioned that if you’re allergic, you should not eat it. Jody explained that she’s not allergic to it, and does eat the peel of mangos.

