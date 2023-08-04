It’s time to party

Live in the D – Music is what makes a place into a party. DJ Roland “Ro Spit” Coit gave us a listen to his playlist all throughout our show. “Live in the D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Orlando Bailey learned how “Ro Spit” keeps the dance floor alive.

Amare asked “Ro Spit” what the key to making a playlist for an event is and he used one word, “Vibes.” He further explained that whatever event you have, to match the music to the vibe you are going for.

When you go-out you know the DJ is who creates the vibe for the night. “Ro Spit” explained his secret to creating a fun environment. He said, “My secret is I find the first person or main person on the dance floor, and I just try to connect with that person.” He further explained the first person out there creates the energy to bring everyone else on the dancefloor.

“Ro Spit” puts on themed nights with his recent one included a “Drake” theme-night. To hear about “Ro Spits” other passions including sneakers and acting check out the video above.