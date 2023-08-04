Mobile selfie station rolls out in the D

You’ve heard of selfie museums, with cool unique backdrops for friends to gather in front of and take one-of-a-kind photos. There’s now a new kind of selfie station offering all the same fun, and they bring the action to you. The Detroit based business is call “Pose Experience,” and the owner Danielle Hughes stopped by “Live in the D” to talk about the mobile selfie boutique.

“We’re a selfie museum on wheels, we bring the party to your doorstep,” Hughes said. She said the trailer is equipped with seven, 3-D backgrounds, with a variety of themes like pretty florals, basketball, and more. The year round mobile museum caters to all events, and occasions, including weddings, showers, birthday parties, and more, and travels up to 4 hours from Metro Detroit. They are now accepting limited bookings.

To view the entire interview, and take a glimpse at the “Pose Experience”, click the video above.