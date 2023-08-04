83º
Live In The D

Say ‘cowabunga’ at the movie theater

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” are back in action

Natalie Newman, Live in the D Producer

Tags: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Meg 2, The Collective, Reel Talk, Movies, Box Office, Live In The D, Greg Russell

“Barbie” has been winning the box office, but can a team of turtles steal the top stop?

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” is an animated movie that just hit theaters, and it brings the story of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo back to the big screen.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” is rated PG. Movie Reviewer Greg Russell called it a “fun” movie and gave it four reels out a possible five reels.

Instead of turtles, how about a movie about prehistoric sharks? “Meg 2: The Trench″ stars Jason Statham who is once again fighting off a megalodon.

Another option for movie fans is “The Collective”, which is a new indie film. It’s rated R, and Greg gave the movie three reels.

Watch the video above to see Greg’s interview with the director of “The Collective”.

