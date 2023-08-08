A Detroit chef competing to win ‘Chopped: All American Showdown’

Live in the D – If you love watching cooking shows, you might want to make sure you can tune in for this. One of Detroit’s very own chef’s is headed to compete on Food Network’s “Chopped: All American Show Down” tonight. He will be representing the “North” region and have a chance to win it all. Omar Anani owner and chef of Saffron De Twah joined “Live in the D” host Tati Amare and guest host Brooklyn Queen to tell them about his experience of being on the show.

Amare first asked, “Is it real?” Anani explained, “there is a lot of T.V. magic that happens.” But, he did say that the chefs have no idea what is in the box until they begin. They really do have less than a minute to figure out what dish they will make with the ingredients they are given.

When asked if he wanted to continue doing T.V. shows Anani said, “My gift is to tell stories through food, and for me just being able to use my craft and do it in a very special way. Whether it’s cooking shows, or news shows, that’s what I wanna do.”

The ingredients that he was given in the first episode were root beer, cherries, pita chips, and Buckeyes, which are the peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate.

To see what he made with those ingredients check out the video above.