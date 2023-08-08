A new way to enjoy hash browns

Live in the D – We usually eat hash browns for breakfast, but Shredderz is changing up the game by creating dishes to enjoy all day long. Michael Piziali is the owner of Shredderz food truck, and he came to show “Live in the D”’ host Tati Amare and guest-host Brooklyn Queen how to spice up your hash browns.

The menu is inspired by all things hash browns which includes, skillets, burritos, and the “nacho brown.” Piziali made the “nacho brown” on air with the chips being replaced with hash browns. He topped it off like you would normal nachos which included chicken, sour cream, and cheese.

Amare commented about how everything looks “seasoned to perfection.” And Piziali said, “You won’t get a bite without an explosion of seasoning in your mouth.”

To see the many ways you can use hash browns in your dish check out the video above.