A runway made for everyone

Live in the D – Indie Fashion focuses on independent models and designers to helps them chase their dream. “Live in the D” host Tati Amare and guest host Brooklyn Queen spoke with producers Daishawn Franklin and Mercedes Gillard on how they created a platform for these artists.

Indie Fashion first started off as a clothing store here in Detroit that carried only independent brands. Now it is a full production fashion show touring to 16 different cities working with brands from all over the world.

Amare was impressed by the designs to which Franklin said, “independent, but not amateur.” Their next stop is at home with their annual charity show this weekend.

Monet Bartell is one of the designers featured in the show and coming home to Detroit is extra special for her. Her father is the late Mel Farr and she said, “To come home and pick up his torch in fashion is a huge thing.”

Indie Fashion also partners with the Fashion Club at Martin Luther King High school. Indya Purry is a student in the club and her designs will be featured on the runway this weekend.

To see some of the designs that will be featured in the show, check out the video above.