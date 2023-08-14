‘Peace is the new rich’

Going through life everyone has their challenges, but it’s how we overcome them that shapes who we are. Rapper/author Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins spoke with “Live in the D” host Tati Amare and guest host Jessica Care Moore about his journey and how he reached his inner peace.

Amare started the conversation asking why he wanted to write a book about his life. Jeezy talked about pouring into the culture and his love for books. He read “Think and Grow Rich” and learned so much he wanted to write his own. Jeezy said, ”The goal in life is peace. You can be filthy rich at not be at peace with yourself.”

He’s hoping that readers will learn, “It’s never too late.” Amare, Moore and Jeezy spoke about the journey of life and to enjoy the process that brings you to success. He said, “Every time I loss it I would just like; I would be at my lowest and not realize my highest moment was around the corner.”

Jeezy’s new book “Adversity for Sale” is about his life’s journey. After readers read the book he said, “I don’t want you to see a finished product and feel li k e you could be that tomorrow.”

To hear about the event Jeezy is doing with Fat Joe at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater check out the video above.