Busting 4 myths about cancer

Cancer is a word that strikes fear into many families. You may have dealt with it yourself, or you likely know someone close to you who has.

A diagnosis can be scary, but there are a lot of myths out there about cancer that you shouldn’t believe. Dr. Elisabeth Heath, M.D., FACP with the Karmanos Cancer Institute shared four myths she wants people to know before or after a diagnosis.

Myth No. 1: Cancer is a death sentence.

This is not the case, Heath said.

“If we can catch cancer early, the cure rate is astoundingly high,” she said.

Myth No. 2: If a family member has cancer, you’re destined to have cancer.

Heath said that there is a small percentage of people who have an inherited risk for cancer, but most cancers are not inherited.

Myth No. 3: Clinical trials are only for people with severe cancer.

This is simply not true, Heath said. You don’t have to be in an advanced stage because there are trials for patients in every stage.

Myth No. 4: Insurance doesn’t cover clinical trials.

Heath said this is a myth because many providers want patients to get the best care possible.

“But, when you do sign up, your doctor or physician should go over that with you so you know exactly what’s happening,” Heath said.

