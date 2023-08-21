Are you ready for the back-to-school excitement?

The last few days of summer break are underway for many students in Michigan, which means the clock is winding down on time to get everything prepared for the first day of school.

Friends of the show appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about what back-to-school means as a parent. Guest hosts Hobie Artigue and Jon Jordan talked with Jason Hall with RiDetroit and Vanessa Cohen who is the co-founder of the Cohen Brand and the owner of Motor City Date Night.

First, Jon asked if everyone liked the idea of kids going back to school in August, or if they would prefer waiting until after Labor Day. Vanessa said her kids don’t go back to school until after Labor Day. Jason said that’s also the case for his daughter.

You can’t talk about going back to school without thinking about shopping for school clothes and supplies. Jason even called school shopping his favorite time of the year. Jon brought up that style is not dependent on how much money you spend. Great style can be found at thrift stores and discount stores, he added. Vanessa spoke about the importance of making a good impression. “The way you walk in there on day one sets the precedent for the whole school year,” she said. Vanessa also talked about being able to show off your summer “glow up”.

When it comes to preparing kids for the back-to-school routine, Vanessa explained that she’s been strategic about bedtimes all summer long. Meanwhile, Jason said his family is going to “keep this party going until the wheels fall off.”

Watch the video above to hear more of the conversation.