Beat the heat with these Detroit themed treats

Metro Detroit has been heating up this week, and if you’re looking for something to cool you down, there’s a Detroit themed food trailer offering some unique sweet treats. Willie and Jaclyn Hill, the husband and wife duo behind “West Side Water Ice,” stopped by “Live in the D” to talk about their business and what they offer.

“Water Ice is a mix between a sorbet and a slushy,” Willie Hill said. He told host Tati Amare, it’s full of flavor and goes down smooth.

Speaking of flavor, he spoke about the one’s they offer, and the unique names. “The 6 mile punch includes passionfruit and mango,” he said. They also have the “Joy Road Rocket,” which he describes as having lemonade, cherry, and blueberry, and reminds you of a “Bomb Pop.”

They also have a variety of handmade ice cream flavors like peach cobbler, banana pudding, and red velvet cake to name a few.

West Side Water Ice