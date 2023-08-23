45 years and more than 400 locations later...

It all started on the corner of 14 Mile Road and Ryan in Sterling Heights. Jet’s Pizza was only a single location that opened thanks to brothers John and Eugene Jetts. This week, the pizzeria celebrates its 45th anniversary and decades of success.

“To look back, and see where we’re at today, it’s just awesome. As always, we want to thank out customers who brought it to today,” said John Jetts, President and co-founder.

There are now 417 franchises in 22 states and 25 more locations are going to open soon. John said the franchise expansion began in 1998 and started to grow from city to city in Metro Detroit. It’s when they hit 123 locations that John made a bet with his advertising team. “I said hay, if we hit 200 locations, everyone knows I’m scared of needles, I’m going to get a tattoo. And when that folder hit my desk of 200 locations I was so proud to put the set tattoo on my arm.”

Jeff Galloway, Vice President of Operations, says what sets them apart and continues their success is their ingredients. “It’s the sauce, the cheese, the pepperoni, and veggies cut every day,” said Galloway.

As part of their celebration, Jet’s is offering 45% off any 4 or 8 corner pizza that is ordered online. It can be for pickup or delivery. You have to used the code ANV45 to get the discount.

You can learn more about what Jet’s Pizza has to offer, and find a location near you, here.