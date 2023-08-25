PlayStation game turned movie opens this weekend

Movie theaters across the country will celebrate National Cinema Day on Sunday and many theaters will be offering movie tickets for just $4.

If catching a flick is on your list, there are a couple movies hitting the big screen, and a familiar face has a new film on Netflix.

Adam Sandler’s new movie “You are so not invited to my Bat Mitzvah,” stars the comedian, and some of his real-life family members, including the dog. Sandler’s real-life daughter plays his pre-teen daughter in the movie, who’s planning her Bat Mitzvah.

During the planning lots of drama breaks out between the daughter and her best friend, resulting in the friend not being invited to the celebration. You can watch the film now on Netflix.

“Gran Turismo,” playing now in theaters, is based on the PlayStation game of the same name. The movie, based on a true story, follows how a young gamer becomes a race car driver. Critics say that although the movie is full of car action, there’s also a lot of great, powerful dialogue.

Lastly, “The Dive,” is about 2 sisters whose scuba diving trip goes from fun, to, a life-saving race against time, when one gets stuck deep beneath the sea, The movie is now in theaters.

To see what “Live in the D’s” movie critic Greg Russell had to say about the flicks, click the video above.