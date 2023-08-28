Raise a glass to this Detroit partnership

A unique partnership is launching something new, and it comes from two Detroit Brands that are very familiar, Atwater Brewery, and Detroit Hustles Harder. Representatives from both businesses stopped by “Live in the D” to talk about this cool collab.

“We actually met the Detroit Hustle’s Harder guys last year when we did a t-shirt collaboration last year. They sold out immediately,” said Katy McBrady, President of Atwater Brewery.

After realizing they both shared many similar passions, like boosting art in the community, they came up with another partnership that brews.

“Today we have Detroit Hustles Harder, Double IPA. So, this brew clocks in at 9.2% ABV, 70 IBU’s, and it’s really easy to drink,” McBrady said.

In addition to the beer, the two brands have a variety of merch displaying their iconic names together. The beers can be purchased at the brewery, and Kroger stores.

For more info, and to find out about an event happening this weekend at the brewery, click the video above.