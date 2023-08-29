Get a taco and hot dog at this Downriver restaurant

Hot dogs are a great summertime favorite, and depending on how you like them, a Metro Detroit restaurant is sure to satisfy your taste buds. Husband and wife duo Ashley and Jeff Hayes, who own Dynasty Dogs and Tacos located in Taylor, stopped by “Live in the D”, to show off some of their piled high creations.

“What makes us different? I listen to my customers. A lot of our hot dogs, our customers built,” said Ashley Hayes. She’s referring to all the toppings they add to their hot dogs like fresh onions and veggies, and unique one’s like hot Cheetos. They also offer the traditional Coney dog, and tacos with fresh toppings that are made in house daily.

To see the owners create the famous “Dynasty Dog,” and for more information, click the video above.