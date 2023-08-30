4 things to help with back-to-school routines

Back-to-school season is in full swing, and that means lots of excitement as kids and teachers return to the classroom. It’s also time to change up your routine to match your new schedule.

Kerry Doman, founder of Little Guide Detroit, shared some ideas on how to stay organized and alleviate some of the anxiety that comes with getting back to our fall routines.

When it comes to getting ready in the morning, Kerry suggests using a collapsible closet organizer that has multiple sections. This way you can have outfits for the entire week organized in advance. Each morning the kids can grab their outfit from the shelf for the corresponding day.

Kerry’s tip for packing lunches is to have two lunch boxes per kid. Instead of having to clean and pack your lunch box each day, one can be cleaned while the other is being packed for the next day.

Snack time is also key for the kiddos as they return to school. Kerry suggests using reusable snack bags that you can fill up for yourself, rather than buying the individually packaged snacks. She said this can help save you money.

Starting a new school year is always a memorable moment, so Kerry mentioned that you can have fun by getting a first day of school sign that you can personalize with fun details about your kids. People often use these personalized signs while taking photos on the first day of school.

Watch the video above for more.