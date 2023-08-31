The new ‘Laser Ultra’ experience debuts at MJR Marketplace Cinema

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When’s the last time you have been to the movies?

If it’s been awhile, a new experience at MJR Theatres just might bring you back.

“It’s about 40-60,000 lumens,” said Joel Kincaid, vice president of operations for MJR Theatres. “The typical TV at home is about 2,000. So (with) just the massive amount of brightness, you can get the clearest picture. The whitest whites and the blackest blacks. It’s amazing.”

Kincaid is talking about the new Laser Ultra experience at the Marketplace Cinema, Sterling Heights’ MJR location.

“First, starting with sight, we have the state of the art laser projector system on the market,” Kincaid said.

Kincaid said bringing 4k to cinemas is not new, but laser is.

In addition to the laser sharp picture, he says the sound consists of 60 speakers that are completely surrounding the theatre, and guests can hear from the sides of them, as well from above. The new experience also includes VIP seating options. The seats have privacy barriers, heated and reclining seats, and individual tables.

The Laser Ultra experience is currently at MJR’s Brighton and Sterling Heights locations. For more information click here.