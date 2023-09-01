Romeo Peach Festival has food, fun, carnival rides, and more

The Romeo Peach Festival is being held over Labor Day weekend.
The Romeo Peach Festival runs from Thursday, Sept. 1 to Monday, Labor Day, Sept. 5. It’s the 91st anniversary of the event.
Admission costs $5 and all proceeds support Romeo Lions Charities. The admission grants access to the Refreshment Fieldhouse, Beers Around the World, Romeo Lions Gourmet Pavilion, L&L Products Concerts and the Carnival Grounds.
Carnival wrist bands are $30 per day. Click here to learn more about the festival and full schedule of events.
