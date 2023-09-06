Be creative while helping to protect the planet

You may put recyclables at the curb each week to do your part in helping protect the environment, but there’s another way you can go green, and that’s with the “Scrap Creative Re-use” center in Ann Arbor. Claire Tyra, the Executive Director of the center, stopped by “Live in the D” to talk about the unique space.

“To me, creative re-use means applying creativity or new function to already existing materials as a way to give them new life,” Tyra said.

She said, this is exactly what they do at the center. They take everyday items we use, and help visitors create something amazing. Tyra said, you don’t have to be an artistic person because they help out with creations, and even offer kits filled with everything you need.

“We have a fairy kit, where you can make little fairy doors,” Tyra said. She brought this and other kits they offer on the show.

The space also offers birthday parties, and school visits.

