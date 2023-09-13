Fashion show to celebrate sustainable designs

Fashion and nature will collide at an upcoming fashion show in Detroit. The event called Interwoven aims to showcase how people are building sustainable practices into their art and design. Interwoven is one of the many events that are part of Detroit Month of Design, which is highlighting the creations that are coming to life in Detroit.

Nabeela Najjar is among the designers that will be participating in the fashion show. Najjar makes pieces that she said are hand dyed with natural materials. She explained that she tries to incorporate elements of nature into the designs. One her dresses is even adorned with dried mushrooms. Najjar said she tries to make the garments look like a plant or flower. Her love for nature is the inspiration for the designs, Najjar explained.

Both fashion and floral designers will take part in the show. Interwoven is scheduled for Saturday, September 23rd. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Watch the video above to learn more about the event and how to get tickets.