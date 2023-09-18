What makes the perfect cheeseburger?

You might want to fire up the grill on September 18th because it’s National Cheeseburger Day. It’s also a chance to cash in on deals that a variety of restaurants are offering for cheeseburgers.

Everyone seems to have their own opinion when it comes to what makes the best cheeseburger, so friends of “Live In The D” appeared on the show to talk about their favorites. Aaron “Goose” Seller from W4 Country in Ann Arbor and Vanessa Cohen, the owner of Motor City Date Night, joined the conversation with host Tati Amare and guest-host Lauren Crocker.

Vanessa said she likes her cheeseburgers loaded up with jalapenos, bacon, barbeque, and mayo. Lauren said she loves condiments and needs pickles on her burgers. For “Goose”, he wants to stick to lettuce, tomato, and mayo, but he will also add bacon.

Tati asked where everyone gets their favorite burger in town. “Goose” said Red Robin, while Vanessa’s answer was Good Vibes Lounge in Detroit. Meanwhile, Lauren said she loves Redcoat Tavern, which has burnt onions.

Watch the video above to hear more of their conversation, including whether they consider a cheeseburger to be a sandwich.