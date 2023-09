Grammy Award nominated Jazz Artist Maysa is bringing her sultry sound to Metro Detroit for an intimate, up close and personal performance. Ahead of the show, Maysa spoke with “Live in the D” host Tati Amare about her latest album, “Music For Your Soul”, which she says is her 14th solo project. She also spoke about her upcoming show taking place Friday, September 22, at the Dearborn Performing Arts Center. Tickets are still available.

To see the entire interview, click the video above.