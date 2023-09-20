74º
Funky Ferndale Art Fair returns this weekend for 19th year: What to know

Art show will feature hundreds of artists

For the 19th year, things are getting funky in Ferndale.

This weekend is the annual art show that prides itself on not being your average art show.

About 140 local and national artists will be on hand to showcase everything from sculptures to wearable art. One of the artists who visitors will see is Detroiter Donald Calloway, who brought some pretty cool art pieces to Live in the D.

The art show takes place September 22- September 24, on 9 Mile west of Woodward.

