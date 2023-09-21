Shed pounds before weight-gain season begins

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As summer comes to an end and the weather changes, we all know there will be more time spent indoors and less time being active. However, you can take action now and lose weight before the thought of putting on winter weight even sets in.

Regina Washington is among those who are tackling weight loss head on. Washington has dropped 44 pounds and 15 inches in three months after taking part in this weight-loss program from Dr. Keith Guthrie.

Washington said going shopping for clothes is now “fun” and “ego boosting”. She explained that it’s not just about the weight loss, but also the health benefits. Washington said that she’s been able to stop taking certain medications because of her weight loss.

“We’re able to really transform the body by getting the chemistry right,” Guthrie said. “It’s not a crash diet. You have to eat to lose.”

Guthrie explained that we need to eat the right foods and the right combination to really balance blood sugar and get our bodies in a consistent fat burning zone. He said that when you properly nourish the body, you can see changes in blood pressure and Diabetes. Watch the video above to learn more.