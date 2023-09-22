4 things you’ll see at the Michigan Women’s Expo

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ready for a girls weekend?

From September 29 to October 1m the Michigan Women’s Expo is all about shopping, style, health, and fun. It’s happening at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, and hundreds of exhibitors are expected to be on hand. Kaylee Jones, the show director, appeared on “Live In The D” to share 4 things guests can expect.

1. Shopping — Exhibitors will have everything from purses to clothing.

2. Self-care — There will be places where you can learn more about skin care and hair care.

3. Games and prizes — You can enter to play games like “Blingo” and win prizes. Entry is free for the games and you can win exhibitor prizes all tailored to women.

4. ‘Paw’ject Runway — This charity event happens on the main stage and will showcase dogs in various styles. It all benefits Guardian Angels Animal Rescue.

To see some of the dogs in their runway outfits, click the video player above.

You can learn more about the Michigan Women’s Expo, including dates and ticket prices, here.