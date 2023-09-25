Here’s a good reason to pick up a comic book

If you’ve never picked up a comic book, this could be the perfect time to give it a try. September 25th is National Comic Book Day, which celebrates comics and the artists behind the books.

The world of comics goes beyond just superheroes and sci-fi. Instead, comic books can be for everyone. The diversity of materials is part of what attracts people to comic books, said Curtis Sullivan, the owner and co-founder of Vault of Midnight comic book store. While appearing on “Live In The D”, Sullivan shared that the illustrations in comic books drew him in and actually helped him learn to read.

Watch the video above to hear Sullivan share more about the variety of comic books.