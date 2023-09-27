Hit the bike trails this fall with our MetroParks

Whether extreme, leisure, for fun or exercise, mountain biking can be had at Stony Creek Metropark Shelden Trails in Shelby Township.

“We have enough trails here for everybody. The Grom is for beginners, and then we progress through five different trails,” said Gary Hopp, Eastern District Superintendent for Metroparks.

He said the trails that went trough an entire renovation before opening in 2019 totals about 11 miles, and have cool obstacle courses throughout.

“You’ll always see a short yellow sign prior to getting to an obstacle telling you to look before you ride,” said Hopp.

Hopp said the features are optional, and there’s always a by-pass.

The trails are made for anyone looking to have a great time, and this weekend a big biking event is sure to bring out more fun. The 2nd annual “Shelden Mountain Bike Fest” will feature food trucks, s’mores, bike demos and rides through the trails, and added this year will be a beer tent.

The event happens Saturday, Sept. 30, from 3-9p.m. at Stoney Creek Metropark Shelden Trails. The fest is free and open to the public. Participants must bring their own bikes and helmets. There are no rentals on site.

To see what the Shelden Trails are all about, click the video above. For more information about the Shelden Mountain Bike Fest, and other fun activates offered at Huron-Clinton Metroparks, click here.