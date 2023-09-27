You’re invited to a homecoming in Detroit

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This is the time of year when many schools across the state will celebrate homecoming. In most situations, it’s a celebration meant for current students and alumni.

But one school in Detroit is expanding their invitation. The University of Detroit Mercy wants to welcome the community to its festivities this weekend at the campus. Director of alumni relations, Peggy Pattison, joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare in studio to share several events they have planned.

It all starts Saturday morning with the Tour de Titans. Pattison described it as a “non-competitive, leisure bike ride around the neighborhoods around our McNichols campus.” She said it’s another chance to see some other beauty Detroit has to offer.

When it comes to sports, it’s not just about football. There is a friendly kickball game and a varsity soccer game happening Saturday as well.

Pattison also provided details about the “Fall Festival” that happens in the evening on Saturday and culminates with a large bonfire.

You can learn about other scheduled events, including lectures and meetups, here.