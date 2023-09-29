This Detroit spot has comfort food for everyone

Midtown – With mouthwatering wings and a relaxed vibe, The Block will make anyone feel like they are a part of the neighborhood. That could be because owner Stephanie Byrd and her family built the neighborhood.

“My father and his partner actually developed the entire block, the physical block,” explains Stephanie. The block she is referring to is on Woodward Avenue between Alexandrine and Selden on the west side. She called the development a “labor of love” for her family, so they called the restaurant “The Block” to commemorate that.

They are very proud to be Black developers and like to use their success to help promote other Black-owned businesses. Ellis Island Tea, for example, is owned by their family friend, and they feature the tea in their newest cocktail, The Blacker the Berry.

In terms of food, they like to keep their menu approachable with American comfort food. Favorites include their BBQ broasted wings and their new Cajun shrimp pasta. One of Kim DeGuilo’s favorites is their salmon BLT, which is served on a cranberry walnut bread with a citrus aioli. Another popular item is their shrimp and grits, and they have plenty of salads and sandwiches. Lots of items on their menu are gluten-free, including their famous wings, and they have vegan and vegetarian options.

If you would like to try The Block, it is located at 3919 Woodward Avenue.