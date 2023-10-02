Bringing more R&B to the D

Everyone seems to have a favorite genre of music, and a group that loves R&B is on a mission to bring the style of music to the forefront in Detroit.

Singer Unique “Niko Noir” Stewart and producer Ricardo “Cardo” Morgan appeared on “Live In The D” to highlight their passion for R&B and the music they’re creating. “Cardo” explained that he’s a fan of 1990s and 2000s R&B because of the harmonies, lyrics, love, and passion and effort put into overall production. “Niko Noir” said she wants to bring back the “genuine” feelings and emotions of R&B music.

Watch the video above to see Niko Noir perform the song “Love You Better”.