This righteous pizza keeps winning awards!

It’s all about the 80s at this pizzeria that’s won Vote 4 the Best Pizza 7 times!

Michelle Oliver, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: Pizza, Slice of the 80s, Vote 4 the Best, Live in the D, Dine in the D, Westland, Restaurants

If you want the 411 on where to get a great pizza, we’re talking about a 7-time winner of the Vote 4 the Best “Pizza” competition, then look no further than Slice of the 80s.

“I grew up listening to 80s music and being born into that,” says Adam Matt, the owner. So, he decorated his Westland pizza shop with toys, movie posters, and albums all from the 80s.

The store originally opened in 2008 and has since expanded to locations in Livonia and Waterford with more on the way.

“We wanted to recreate the 80s so when you walked in it was like a time capsule,” says Matt.

The 80s theme worked into the menu as well with some radical names and fun toppings like their neon iced cinnamon sticks.

For the full story and a look at their delicious award-winning menu, watch the video above.

The original Slice of the 80s location is at 34747 Warren Road in Westland.

About the Author:

Michelle Oliver is a multimedia Journalist for the 10 a.m. lifestyle show, "Live in the D." She is known as "the food girl" because of her two popular food franchises, Dine in the D and Find Your Fix. Michelle also covers stories on homegrown businesses, style, and other fun things happening in the D.

