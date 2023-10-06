This righteous pizza keeps winning awards!

If you want the 411 on where to get a great pizza, we’re talking about a 7-time winner of the Vote 4 the Best “Pizza” competition, then look no further than Slice of the 80s.

“I grew up listening to 80s music and being born into that,” says Adam Matt, the owner. So, he decorated his Westland pizza shop with toys, movie posters, and albums all from the 80s.

The store originally opened in 2008 and has since expanded to locations in Livonia and Waterford with more on the way.

“We wanted to recreate the 80s so when you walked in it was like a time capsule,” says Matt.

The 80s theme worked into the menu as well with some radical names and fun toppings like their neon iced cinnamon sticks.

For the full story and a look at their delicious award-winning menu, watch the video above.

The original Slice of the 80s location is at 34747 Warren Road in Westland.