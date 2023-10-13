Taylor Swift hits a high note at the box office

Taylor Swift has already won big when it comes to her concerts. She’s also won over the NFL. Now, the superstar singer is looking to win over the box office with her new movie.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is a chance for fans who couldn’t score tickets to see The Eras Tour in person to see it on the big screen. Movie Reviewer Greg Russell said there’s talk that Swift’s movie could beat out “Barbie”, which is the highest-grossing film of 2023, so far.

If you’re not a Swiftie, another option for movie fans is “Fair Play”. The film stars Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich who play engaged co-workers whose relationship faces turmoil when one of them gets a promotion. “Fair Play” is rated R, and Greg gave it a rating of four reels out of five reels.

Watch the video above to hear more about both of these movies.