Experience activities beyond the falls at this Ontario paradise

Summer may be a thing of the past, but something that’s certain is that fall is absolutely beautiful.

One place where seasonal colors are truly popping is Niagara Falls, Ontario. Chris Giles, senior manager of communication and marketing with Niagara Parks, said there’s plenty activities happening there that puts you right in the beauty of it all.

“Obviously Niagara Falls is the headline — that’s why people come here,” Giles said. “But there’s a lot more to discover as well, especially in Niagara Parks.”

Giles said the activities in Niagara Falls are endless, from Journey Behind the Falls, to Niagara City Cruises, and more. With those adventures, you’re likely to get wet.

But if you’re looking for some fun away from the falls, there’s plenty, like the Whirlpool Aero Car.

“It’s a century old cable car — it’s been operating since 1916 — and it gives you amazing views of the Niagara Gorge,” Giles said.

There’s also multiple championship golf courses, and the largest butterfly conservatory of its kind in North America. April Morton with “Live in the D,” paid a visit to Niagara Falls, and tried out some of these activities. To see the full story, click the video above.

