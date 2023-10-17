Give black cats a chance this Halloween season

Black cats are very popular this time of year because of the Halloween season, but don’t associate them with bad luck. Instead, why not create some good luck for a black cat that’s up for adoption by giving them a loving home?

Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane appeared on “Live In The D” to share why black cats should be loved and not feared. She explained that you’ll often see black cats at shelters since they are the most common color for cats because it’s a dominant gene. Anna also introduced us to an adorable black kitten named Boo Berry who is up for adoption. Anna described him as being “incredibly active and energetic.” Watch the video above to meet Boo Berry.