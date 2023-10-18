Make sure your furnace is ready to keep you warm

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

You can feel the chill in the air and you might have already turned on your heat, but before we get deeper into the season, you’ll want to make sure your furnace system is in tip-top shape to help you stay warm.

Dan Palko with Family Heating & Cooling stressed that you should check the filter for your furnace. He explained that a dirty filter will diminish your air flow and could lead to trouble with your furnace.

Palko said that a washable filter should be taken out and cleaned every couple of months. When it comes to a disposable filter, Palko said to remove it, throw it away, and replace it once it’s dirty. He said this should be done every three to six months. Next, Palko discussed larger capacity filters, which he said can run for up to eight to 12 months.

As the need for your furnace heats up, you’ll want to take a close look at the thermostat. It’s important to check to make sure that it’s secure to the wall. Batteries should also be checked. Palko said you should change your thermostat’s batteries once a year to be on the safe side.

