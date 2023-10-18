Popular children’s book series is being performed as a musical in Detroit

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

A night at the theater is an experience for any family, and later this month you can enjoy a show based on a classic children’s book series.

It’s all being done by students involved with Detroit Mercy Theater Company. Sarah Rusk, the director and audience development coordinator with the Detroit Mercy Theatre Company, joined hosts Tati Amare and Candice Davis Price to talk more about it.

The show is a musical called “A Year with Frog and Toad,” which is based on the series by Arnold Lobel. It’s perfect for children with the story taking place over a year, with Frog and Toad going through the seasons and celebrating various holidays. It’s a fun adventure with relatable scenes, like Frog and Toad trying to figure out how not to eat all the cookies they just baked.

For families with sensitivities, there will be a special sensory-friendly performance on Nov. 4. There will be reduced lighting and sound, the ability to move around the theater some, and a welcoming environment for those who may not be as comfortable in a typical theater setting.

For a taste of the show, watch the video above as Luke Adamkiewicz performs a song from, “A Year with Frog and Toad.”

The Detroit Mercy Theater Company has been around for 53 seasons, and it is the training ground for the students attending the university. Students take what they learn in class and perform onstage with the help of professionals and mentors.

The musical will be performed from Oct. 27 to Nov. 5 at The Marlene Boll Theatre. For more information about the show click here, and for more on the 53rd season of the Detroit Mercy Theater Company, click or tap here.