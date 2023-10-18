The history behind and underneath Niagara Falls

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

An architectural masterpiece, the once abandoned hydroelectricity power station in Niagara Falls, Ontario, is stunning, inside and out.

Now, David Adames, CEO of Niagara Parks, said for the first time in over a century, the public can enter the space and learn the amazing history behind it.

“Between 1901 and 1905 back when the station was first constructed they put in 11 generators so that generates 24 hertz power and they lead to the industrialization of Southern Ontario, and Western New York,” Adames said.

He said the process of how the generators worked is amazing, especially for that time. They created green energy well before its popularity.

The station opened as a visitor attraction in 2021 and has received thousands of guests thus far, Adames said. Visitors can also explore the tunnel that was built in 1901 with only shovels, pickaxes, and rudimentary dynamite.

A glass elevator takes you down 180 feet under ground were you learn how the tunnel expelled water from the power station back into the Niagara River. “Live in the D’s” April Morton took the deep dive into this historic attraction during a recent trip there. To see the entire story, click the video above.

You can also learn more about visiting Niagara Falls here.

WDIV Insiders also have a chance to win a 2-night stay at Niagara Falls by entering our sweepstakes here.