“Wine” down at this Niagara Falls hidden jewel

We know about the beautiful falls and super fun activities at Niagara Falls.

But less than a half-hour away lies another hidden jewel.

“This is Niagara Region, and its our little hidden gem, we try to tell as many people to come visit but at the same time not too many because we want to keep it our hidden gem,” said Jason Parsons, executive chef at Peller Estates Winery.

While in Niagara Falls, “Live in the D’s,” April Morton paid a visit to Niagara’s Wine Country, and stopped by Peller Estates Winery, located in Niagara-On-The-Lake.

This is one of over 50 wineries in the region and deems itself as the wine and food lover’s playground. They have restaurants and wine tours that goes from the vines to the cellar.

They also have the only igloo style lounge in the area called the, “10Below Icewine Lounge.” This experience can be part of the tour, as well culinary offerings that pair with the perfect wines. Morton did a food and wine pairing with Parsons, and gave us a glimpse at what visitors can expect. To see the entire story, click the video above.

